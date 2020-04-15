TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will air teacher-produced instructional content starting Wednesday, April 15 on television.
The content will air from Wednesday through Friday and can be viewed on BCPS-TV (Channel 73 on Comcast Xfinity and Channel 34 on Verizon FiOS) in Baltimore County and on the BCPS-TV YouTube channel.
Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Schools Narrow Down Plans For Distance Learning, No Decision Made On School Closures
“As this period of school closure was extended, we knew we wanted to exhaust every avenue to reach children,” said Megan Shay, executive director of English Language Arts PreK-12 for BCPS.
This week the programming will focus on English language arts, mathematics, and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Programs vary from 10 to 22 minutes.
Each week, the schedule will be updated and will feature additional subjects such as science, health, and fine arts. Health and physical education teachers are creating taped mini-exercise and stretch routines. The schedules for each week will be shared via social media and will be available on the BCPS website in the coronavirus update section.
This week’s schedule follows:
Wednesday, April 15 (focus on mathematics)
- 8 a.m. Kindergarten
- 8:30 a.m. Grade 1 Math
- 9 a.m. Grade 2 Math
- 9:30 a.m. Grade 3 Math
- 10 a.m. Grade 4 Math
- 10:30 a.m. Grade 5 Math
- 11 a.m. Math 8
- 11:30 a.m. Algebra 1
- 12 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
- 12:30 p.m. Kindergarten
- 1 p.m. Grade 1 Math
- 1:30 p.m. Grade 2 Math
- 2 p.m. Grade 3 Math
- 2:30 p.m. Grade 4 Math
- 3 p.m. Grade 5 Math
- 3:30 p.m. Math 8
- 4 p.m. Algebra 1
- 4:30 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
- 5 p.m. Kindergarten
- 5:30 p.m. Grade 1 Math
- 6 p.m. Grade 2 Math
- 6:30 p.m. Grade 3 Math
- 7 p.m. Grade 4 Math
- 7:30 p.m. Grade 5 Math
- 8 p.m. Math 8
- 8:30 p.m. Algebra 1
- 9 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
Thursday, April 16 (focus on English language arts)
- 8 a.m. Kindergarten
- 8:30 a.m. Grade 1 ELA
- 9 a.m. Grade 2 ELA
- 9:30 a.m. Grade 3 ELA
- 10 a.m. Grade 4 ELA
- 10:30 a.m. Grade 5 ELA
- 11 a.m. Elementary ESOL Newcomer
- 11:30 a.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 2
- 12:30 p.m. Kindergarten
- 1 p.m. Grade 1 ELA
- 1:30 p.m. Grade 2 ELA
- 2 p.m. Grade 3 ELA
- 2:30 p.m. Grade 4 ELA
- 3 p.m. Grade 5 ELA
- 3:30 p.m. Elementary ESOL Newcomer
- 4 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 2
- 4:30 p.m. Kindergarten
- 5 p.m. Grade 1 ELA
- 5:30 p.m. Grade 2 ELA
- 6 p.m. Grade 3 ELA
- 6:30 p.m. Grade 4 ELA
- 7 p.m. Grade 5 ELA
- 7:30 p.m. Elementary ESOL Newcomer
- 8 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 2
Friday, April 17 (focus on English language arts and mathematics)
- 8 a.m. Kindergarten
- 8:30 a.m. Grade 1 ELA
- 9 a.m. Grade 2 ELA
- 9:30 a.m. Grade 3 ELA
- 10 a.m. Grade 4 ELA
- 10:30 a.m. Grade 5 ELA
- 11 a.m. Elementary ESOL Newcomer
- 11:30 a.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
- 12 p.m. Kindergarten Math
- 12:30 p.m. Grade 1 Math
- 1 p.m. Grade 2 Math
- 1:30 p.m. Grade 3 Math
- 2 p.m. Grade 4 Math
- 2:30 p.m. Grade 5 Math
- 3 p.m. Math 8
- 3:30 p.m. Algebra 1
- 4 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
- 5 p.m. Kindergarten ELA
- 5:30 p.m. Grade 1 ELA
- 6 p.m. Grade 2 ELA
- 6:30 p.m. Grade 3 Math
- 7 p.m. Grade 4 Math
- 7:30 p.m. Grade 5 Math
- 8 p.m. Elementary ESOL Newcomer
- 8:30 p.m. Reading Grades 6 – 8, Lesson 1
