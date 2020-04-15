BREAKINGMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Marylanders Must Wear Face Coverings While Out Shopping, Taking Public Transit Starting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just minutes before Gov. Larry Hogan issued his executive order requiring all Marylanders to wear face coverings when in stores and on public transit, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young issued his own executive order advising people to do so.

It will now be law, however, starting Saturday, per the governor’s executive order. 

“This executive order is an effort to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “This is a public health crisis and we must respond in kind. This new policy is another mitigation strategy to help continue to flatten the curve in Baltimore City. I ask that all residents take this policy seriously and comply for the health and well-being of their families and themselves.”

He had said the new policy would be in effect until the governor terminates the state of emergency or Mayor Young rescinds the stay-at-home order, but with the new order from the governor.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

