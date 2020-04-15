BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just minutes before Gov. Larry Hogan issued his executive order requiring all Marylanders to wear face coverings when in stores and on public transit, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young issued his own executive order advising people to do so.
It will now be law, however, starting Saturday, per the governor’s executive order.
“This executive order is an effort to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “This is a public health crisis and we must respond in kind. This new policy is another mitigation strategy to help continue to flatten the curve in Baltimore City. I ask that all residents take this policy seriously and comply for the health and well-being of their families and themselves.”
Today, I signed an executive order instituting a new policy regarding wearing facial coverings. All residents are advised to wear cloth masks or other facial coverings, as defined by the CDC, when out in the community & especially when social distancing measures are not possible.
He had said the new policy would be in effect until the governor terminates the state of emergency or Mayor Young rescinds the stay-at-home order, but with the new order from the governor.
