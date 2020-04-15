Comments
FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — A Fort Meade resident passed away from complications that may be related to COVID-19 on Monday.
The military retiree was tested for coronavirus on March 30 and was confirmed on April 2. The man was self-isolating at their home on Fort Meade. The person was taken to a civilian hospital where he died.
The name is being withheld until the family is notified.
It’s the first death of a Fort Meade resident in connection to coronavirus. Approximately 11,000 service members, dependents, government civilians, contractors and retirees live on Fort Meade.
It's the first death of a Fort Meade resident in connection to coronavirus.