BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are 20 Baltimore police officers who have tested positive and four civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 members are out on quarantine, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Since the pandemic began, 332 employees have been quarantined after potentially being exposed from traveling in high risk areas or displaying symptoms. Of the 332 quarantined, 305 have been cleared to return to work, the department said Wednesday.
Eight members who tested positive previously have recovered and are cleared to go back to work.
