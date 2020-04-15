



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some local businesses are receiving grants from a newly created fund by the city to produce personal protective equipment, or PPE, as demand rises amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing Fund is possible in partnership with the city and the Baltimore Development Corporation.

The list of businesses as well as what they produce are as follows:

• SewLab USA (face masks)

(face masks) • Quality Mask Supply (face masks)

(face masks) • Custom 3D Stuff (face shields)

(face shields) • Maryland Thermoform (face shields)

(face shields) • Wills Printing Co. (face shields)

(face shields) • Royal Soap Co. (hand sanitizer)

(hand sanitizer) • Louthan Distilling (hand sanitizer)

(hand sanitizer) • Different Regard (gowns/hazmat suits)

(gowns/hazmat suits) • Citywide Youth Development (gowns/hazmat suits)

“First responders and healthcare workers are risking their health every day, and it’s never been more important to ensure they have the necessary equipment to protect themselves,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “This small infusion of capital will enable these businesses to scale up production of crucial Personal Protective Equipment to help keep essential workers safer.”

The grants will help small businesses and manufacturers off-set costs as they modify their equipment, buy raw materials and pay their employees to provide PPE.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The city also noted that more than 50 percent of the grants were awarded to either minority or women-owned businesses.

“BDC is pleased to support these businesses, which have demonstrated ingenuity and resourcefulness in shifting their operations to help meet the needs of Baltimore’s first responders and healthcare workers,” said Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. “These are challenging times for everyone, and it’s been encouraging to see so many Baltimore makers and manufacturers rise to the challenge to provide much needed Personal Protective Equipment.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.