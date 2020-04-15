BREAKINGMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Marylanders Must Wear Face Coverings While Out Shopping, Taking Public Transit Starting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order that will require all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order will go into effect on Saturday at 7 a.m., the governor said.

This includes when people are dealing with Uber, Lyft drivers or delivery workers, all of whom must wear a face covering when near a customer.

This comes just minutes after Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced he signed an executive order advising Baltimore residents to wear face coverings out in public.

Other jurisdictions across the state have already made face masks mandatory, including Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and Montgomery County.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

