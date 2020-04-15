BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order that will require all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order will go into effect on Saturday at 7 a.m., the governor said.
This includes when people are dealing with Uber, Lyft drivers or delivery workers, all of whom must wear a face covering when near a customer.
Uber and Lyft drivers need to wear face coverings if customers are in the car. Delivery people need to wear face coverings when interacting with customers.
This comes just minutes after Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced he signed an executive order advising Baltimore residents to wear face coverings out in public.
Other jurisdictions across the state have already made face masks mandatory, including Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and Montgomery County.
