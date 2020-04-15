BREAKINGMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Marylanders Must Wear Face Coverings While Out Shopping, Taking Public Transit Starting Saturday
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed Wednesday an executive order that will require all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order will go into effect on Saturday at 7 a.m.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted Wednesday the appropriate way in which to wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

What You SHOULD Do:

  • Make sure you can breath through it
  • Wear it whenever going out in public
  • Make sure it covers your nose and your mouth
  • Wash after using

What You Should NOT Do:

  • Use on children under age 2
  • Use surgical masks or other PPE intended for healthcare workers

The Harford County Department of Health is offering the following tips to properly clean a face covering:

  • Remove face covering from behind using strings. Do not touch the front of the face covering.
  • Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing the face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
  • Cloth face coverings should be routinely cleaned and can be washed in a washing machine.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply