WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan signed Wednesday an executive order that will require all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order will go into effect on Saturday at 7 a.m.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted Wednesday the appropriate way in which to wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Wearing a cloth face covering correctly can help prevent the spread of #COVID19 to others. When you go out on essential trips, follow these “do’s.” If you have a child, remember those under age 2 should NOT wear a face covering.
— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 14, 2020
What You SHOULD Do:
- Make sure you can breath through it
- Wear it whenever going out in public
- Make sure it covers your nose and your mouth
- Wash after using
What You Should NOT Do:
- Use on children under age 2
- Use surgical masks or other PPE intended for healthcare workers
The Harford County Department of Health is offering the following tips to properly clean a face covering:
— HarCo Health Dept. (@HarCoHealthDept) April 15, 2020
- Remove face covering from behind using strings. Do not touch the front of the face covering.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing the face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
- Cloth face coverings should be routinely cleaned and can be washed in a washing machine.
