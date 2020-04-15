



Gov. Larry Hogan signed Wednesday an executive order that will require all Marylanders to wear face coverings while in stores and on public transportation to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order will go into effect on Saturday at 7 a.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted Wednesday the appropriate way in which to wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing a cloth face covering correctly can help prevent the spread of #COVID19 to others. When you go out on essential trips, follow these “do’s.” If you have a child, remember those under age 2 should NOT wear a face covering. More via @CDCgov: https://t.co/uEADh1i6Ac pic.twitter.com/muXuz4Lb59 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 14, 2020

What You SHOULD Do:

Make sure you can breath through it

Wear it whenever going out in public

Make sure it covers your nose and your mouth

Wash after using

What You Should NOT Do:

Use on children under age 2

Use surgical masks or other PPE intended for healthcare workers

The Harford County Department of Health is offering the following tips to properly clean a face covering:

Read more about using cloth face coverings here: https://t.co/kZ1tZBJGsD pic.twitter.com/KUR0H7SkA9 — HarCo Health Dept. (@HarCoHealthDept) April 15, 2020

Remove face covering from behind using strings. Do not touch the front of the face covering.

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing the face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Cloth face coverings should be routinely cleaned and can be washed in a washing machine.

