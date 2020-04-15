Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New York will be sending ventilators to other states now that its coronavirus response is said to be stabilizing, and 50 of them will go to Maryland.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New York will be sending ventilators to other states now that its coronavirus response is said to be stabilizing, and 50 of them will go to Maryland.
“We will be there for you,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday.
He said he will never forget the generosity that people across the U.S. showed to New York.
100 ventilators are also headed to Michigan.
Across the country, over 26,000 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Get live updates on COVID-19 with CBS News.