CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Officials reported Wednesday that a second person has died from COVID-19 at the Carroll Lutheran Village retirement community in Westminster.

Right now, there is a total of 31 residents and seven staff members in the community that have tested positive for the virus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

