FRIZZELLBURG, MD. (WJZ) — An EF-1 tornado touched down near Frizzellburg in Carroll County during Monday’s set of heavy storms across the state.
The National Weather Service estimates it hit the area at 1:47 p.m. and had winds at 90 miles per hour, with a maximum path width of 75 yards.
It touched down in the 200 block of Leeward Drive between Westminster and Taneytown in rural Carroll County.
Storms raged across Maryland all throughout Monday, tornado warnings and watches were issued over various parts of the state and later canceled.
An EF-0 tornado also hit Caroline County the same afternoon, a few hours later.
In Baltimore, major flooding was a threat particularly in Fells Point, where people were asked to move their cars so they wouldn’t be damaged on the street.
BGE said in all 28,000 customers were impacted by Monday’s storms. Power has been restored to all of those customers, according to a report Tuesday morning.