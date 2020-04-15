Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Peregrine falcon couple Boh and Barb are the happy parents to three falcon eyasses (babies) who hatched Wednesday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Peregrine falcon couple Boh and Barb are the happy parents to three falcon eyasses (babies) who hatched Wednesday.
The Chesapeake Conservancy’s falcon cam at 100 Light Street in Baltimore also shows one more egg “wiggling”
The peregrine falcon cam on the 33rd floor of the Transamerica building in downtown Baltimore launched in 2015.
You can watch the falcons on the Chesapeake Conservancy’s website or on YouTube.