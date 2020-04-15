CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland company is stepping in among the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to help get more N95 respirator masks into the hands of front line healthcare workers.

The Frederick-based INPRO Technologies says it has been talking with the FDA to use a prototype that can disinfect and decontaminate more than 1,000 masks per-hour and up to 25,000 masks per-day.

The N95 masks are among the key personnel protective equipment that have been in short supply.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a PPE decontamination site that will be opening at BWI that would be able to clean 80,000 N95 respirator masks a day.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

