



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Over the past 24 hours, President Donald Trump has claimed the authority to open up all the separate U.S. states, but then doubled back and said that only the governors can do so.

As he forms a council to restart the nation’s economy, Mr. Trump claimed “it is the decision of the president” to reopen sectors of states’ economies.

He reversed that statement later in the day. Gov. Larry Hogan, when asked, said that governors will make their own decisions on recommended guidelines.

“Over the past 24 hours when the president first said, you know, he was in charge and he was going to tell the governors what to do. I believe his messaging completely reversed. He did a 180 by the end of the day in his press conference where he said governors will make their own decisions based on their own timeframes and their own states, based on facts they determined.” He said. “So look, I think we’re gonna have a productive discussion hopefully with the president and his task force tomorrow with all the governors.”

He said he had a “very fruitful” discussion with all the governors earlier Wednesday and another following that with the vice president.

“I think that we can be partners in this, there are some smart people on the, on the president’s task force,” He said.

The governor said he believes the federal government can be a good partner with the states.

“There are certain roles that only the federal government can play, and should play,” He added. “But I think the governors are going to make their own decisions within those recommended guidelines.”

The governor said in a Wednesday press conference that there are signs that point to “cautious optimism” when looking at creating a roadmap for reopening up the state at some point- but not right now.

He also says it’s not the time to stop with key social distancing measures, an executive order is set to go into effect Saturday morning at 7 a.m. All Marylanders will be required to wear a face covering or mask when at stores or on public transit.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.