ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan recognized a key member of his team Wednesday who has been working hard to keep all Marylanders informed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jimmy Beldon, our American Sign Language interpreter, has been a constant presence at our press conferences,” Hogan said. “I think Jimmy has done a great job of helping us reach Maryland’s deaf community throughout this crisis.”
15) Governor Hogan closes remarks by presenting Jimmy Beldon, ASL interpreter, with a citation in recognition of @aslday1817, National ASL Day. pic.twitter.com/VWd4P5MbTR
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 15, 2020
Gov. Hogan presented Beldon with a Governor’s Citation, recognizing his selfless service throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The presentation was made in honor of National ASL Day.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.