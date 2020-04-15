CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County General Hospital received a $500,000 grant Wednesday from the Horizon Foundation in an effort to keep workers safe, housed and fed as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant will also be used to provide technology to support patients’ communication with loved ones who cannot visit during the state of emergency.

Howard County General Hospital President Steve Snelgrove released the following statement: 

“Howard County General Hospital deeply appreciates the Horizon Foundation’s generous investment in our work at this challenging time. Our team is working tirelessly to care for patients and this new gift will allow us to better support our staff on the front lines, especially as we prepare for a surge of patients in coming weeks. They are our heroes and we want to make sure they have the support they need to continue to care for patients.”

The hospital has a professional staff of more than 1,000 physicians and allied health professionals, representing more than 100 specialties and subspecialties; a workforce of more than 1,800 individuals and over 370 volunteers.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

