



Many local farms have seen an increased demand for their products during the coronavirus pandemic.

As people grow wary of making frequent trips to the grocery store and struggle to find stocked shelves, many are turning to farms for local, fresh and safe food products.

“We’ve been trying for years to get people to try to buy local and I believe the pandemic has actually helped us make people realize that buying local is better,” said Jamie Brown, Owner and Operator of TLV Tree Farm.

TLV Tree Farm in Howard County says right now, business is up. So much so, they’re gearing up to provide more meats, eggs and vegetables to meet the rising demand from the community.

“We didn’t have the supply when the demand hit, which we had no idea that the demand was going to hit as early as it did, but we will catch up,” said Brown.

To make it easier for residents to find more options of fresh local farm products, Howard County launched an interactive online map called “HoCo Farms Connect” on Tuesday.

“This pandemic just not only was a challenge, but it created an opportunity for us to really help people understand to shop local,” said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive.

Through the database, shoppers can search for the type of products they’re looking for such produce, dairy or meats. From there, the database connects them with the available farms.

County officials hope this will encourage more people to continue supporting the farm-to-table culture.

“Every dollar that people spend shopping locally, about 67 cents goes back into our local community,” said Ball.

To access the 'HoCo Farms Connect' database, click here.

