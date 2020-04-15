BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced Wednesday it has launched an “egg watch” cam for its nesting swans.
Viewers can take a peak at the trumpeter swan pair while waiting for the first peep to hatch.
Viewers will be able to then watch the pair caring for their clutch, situated in a wooded grassy area next to the large pond in the Maryland Wilderness Farmyard.
The average clutch size for the species is 4-6 eggs and eggs hatch after approximately 34 days of gestation. The first egg, laid on Sunday, April 12, should hatch beginning in mid-May.
Trumpeter swans are the largest waterfowl species native to North America and the largest swan in the world.
They can weigh up to 30 pounds, and are known for their bright white feathers, black beaks, very large webbed feet and a six-foot wingspan.
The trumpeter swan camera will be active from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, and run on a 30 minute delay due to the hands-off process, the risk for predation and other environmental factors such as extreme weather events.