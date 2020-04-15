BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mark Ingram’s NFL career comes full-circle. He heads into his 10th season like he did his rookie year, full of uncertainty.
His rookie year, preseason was delayed by a labor dispute. This year, it’s a world wide shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams are unsure if or when they’ll have preseason workouts, and for that matter, unsure if they’ll have a season at all.
Ingram spoke to reporters on video conference from his home in Florida this week. The veteran running back said he’s doing his typical workouts in isolation.
He also said, while he’s not with his Ravens teammates, they make an effort to stay connected.
Ingram wasn’t home alone. His daughter, Maila, crashed the interview.
She is one of Ingram’s four children, he and his wife doing their best to keep everyone occupied, educated and entertained.