BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for information on two suspects for a possible arson after being caught on video throwing an incendiary device into a Canton home late Tuesday night.
Police were called to 602 South Potomac Street for a fire at around 11:30 p.m. and after checking surveillance video in the area, they saw two suspicious male suspects in the area.
One suspect looked into a window of the home and broke a first floor window. The second suspect then threw an incendiary device into the home through the broken window.
The device went off and the fire department was called, but by the time they got there the fire had self-extinguished. The video showed that when the fire department got there, the two male suspects ran, got into a dark-colored SUV and fled.
The incident is being investigated by the arson investigation team.
