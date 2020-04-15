Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Flags American is joining in on the fight against COVID-19.
They have donated more than 1,400 hundred ponchos to Johns Hopkins Unified Command Center in Baltimore.
Officials say the ponchos will be distributed as needed to various nursing home personnel in the region.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.