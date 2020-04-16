(WJZ)- The NFL Draft is officially just one week away. Beginning Thursday, April 23, prospects from across the country will hear their names called as they find out what their destinations will be in the NFL.

Things will be of course, a little bit different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entirety of the draft is being held virtually with general managers operating from their various homes. For Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, improving a team that went 14-2 last year is going to come down to filling in a couple of positions in particular. The first, as WJZ sports anchor Mark Viviano points out is the interior of the offensive line.

“With the retirement of Marshal Yanda and the injury to Matt Skura, they have a clear need on the interior offensive line,” said Viviano in an interview with CBS Local’s Katie Johnston. “Now, that doesn’t mean that is a position they will be drafting high because the Ravens really believe, and they have a history of doing this, picking third, fourth, fifth or later and turning those offensive line picks into starters. That though, it’s a need, and is probably not something I’m going to see them address high up.”

Currently holding seven picks in the 2nd through 5th rounds, the Ravens have plenty of opportunity to add to the interior of the offensive line in those later rounds. But, the question is what will the team do with the 28th overall pick in the first round? Some fans would love to see a move up the board to snag a wide receiver. Others may argue a running back to complement Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards would be a good move. But, Viviano again points to the interior, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

“(Patrick) Queen from LSU and [Kenneth] Murray out of Oklahoma seem to be the top candidates for that if they’re available at 28,” said Viviano. “It leads to question as to whether Eric DeCosta, now in his second draft as general manager, might move up if he fears those guys won’t be there. Or move down and out of the first round, let someone else move up into the first round and he figures he could find quality in the second round.”

Queen and Murray are both currently slotted in the 23-28 range in CBSSports.com’s prospect rankings. If either is there at 28, it would be a solid upgrade in the middle of a defense that has one of the league’s deepest secondaries and added help up front in Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

But, no matter what happens next weekend, there is a bigger question currently looming over the NFL season. How will the coronavirus pandemic impact the league? It has, as Viviano points out, already pushed the first set of team OTAs virtual as facilities remain closed. What will come next?

“The next impact will come in terms of when will these players be together on a field to begin practicing? Will there be mini camps,” asked Viviano. “I don’t think so. I don’t think you’re going to see the typical rookie mini camps and veteran mini camps that we see in May and June. That just seems unlikely.”

If minicamps are canceled due to social distancing guidelines, that would mean the first time teams would likely be able to have everybody back together would be July for training camp. Will that lead to fewer postseason games to allow time for training? Or skip the preseason all together and just hold training camps and OTAs in order to allow teams to ramp up for the season? The only thing that is certain at the moment is uncertainty as we continue to wait to a return to some form of normal for the sports world.