BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 136 cases of the coronavirus within the Maryland correctional system, and one person has died.
The first death within the system was an inmate, in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized for weeks.
There are 31 inmates, 72 correctional officers, three Division of Parole and Probation employees, 27 contractual staff, one clinical health employee and two administrative employees with the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of cases within the system:
- Jessup Correctional Institution: 40 cases
- 13 inmates
- 16 officers
- 11 contract employees
- Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 14 cases
- 3 inmates
- 11 officers
- 0 contract employees
- Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 15 cases
- 6 inmates
- 7 officers
- 2 contract employees
- Patuxent Institution: 14 cases
- 7 inmates
- 2 officers
- 5 contract employees
- Maryland Correctional Training Center: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 2 officers
- 0 contract employees
- Maryland Correctional Institution- Jessup: 7 cases
- 0 inmates
- 6 officers
- 1 contract employee
- Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center: 17 cases
- 1 inmate
- 16 officers
- 0 contract employees
- Metropolitan Transition Center: 6 cases
- 0 inmates
- 5 officers
- 1 contract employee
- Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center: 3 cases
- 0 inmates
- 3 officers
- 0 contract employees
- Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 0 officers
- 1 contract employee
Cases in Maryland overall have jumped to nearly 11,000 and nearly 400 people have died in the state from the virus.
As concern for inmates and correctional officers grows, the chief judge of Maryland is ordering lower courts to identify juvenile offenders who could be released amid the pandemic, as well as identify offenders in general who are at risk for contracting the coronavirus for possible release.
In an order Tuesday, Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said lower courts should identify the high-risk offenders in order to protect the inmate population as a whole.
Before releasing an offender, the courts should consider whether that person is a threat to the community, whether the facility they’re being held at can address coronavirus-related medical issues and whether the person shows any symptoms of the virus, the order reads.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Latest: Judge Orders Courts To Identify Juvenile Offenders Who Could Be Released Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In addition, the order also directs lower courts to set hearings for matters like child support contempt, minor probation violations and failure to appear in court within the next business day.
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby advocated for offenders to be released, while Gov. Larry Hogan has said it’s not a priority of his.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.