



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 136 cases of the coronavirus within the Maryland correctional system, and one person has died.

The first death within the system was an inmate, in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized for weeks.

There are 31 inmates, 72 correctional officers, three Division of Parole and Probation employees, 27 contractual staff, one clinical health employee and two administrative employees with the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases within the system:

Jessup Correctional Institution: 40 cases 13 inmates 16 officers 11 contract employees

Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 14 cases 3 inmates 11 officers 0 contract employees

Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 15 cases 6 inmates 7 officers 2 contract employees

Patuxent Institution: 14 cases 7 inmates 2 officers 5 contract employees

Maryland Correctional Training Center: 2 cases 0 inmates 2 officers 0 contract employees

Maryland Correctional Institution- Jessup: 7 cases 0 inmates 6 officers 1 contract employee

Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center: 17 cases 1 inmate 16 officers 0 contract employees

Metropolitan Transition Center: 6 cases 0 inmates 5 officers 1 contract employee

Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center: 3 cases 0 inmates 3 officers 0 contract employees

Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution: 1 case 0 inmates 0 officers 1 contract employee

