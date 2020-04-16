CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two residents have died as a result of COVID-19 at Keswick Multi-Care Center in Baltimore, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Keswick said it has tested 28 symptomatic people, a combination of residents and staff; of those tested, 11 were positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19-positive residents have been isolated in a separate unit to prevent infection of staff or additional patients, the facility said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Staff who tested positive are required to quarantine at home for 14 days or until released by their physician, the facility added.

Keswick said it has followed all procedures recommended by public health officials and will continue to take precautions to keep the risk of infection as low as possible for other patients and for employees.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

