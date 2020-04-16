



Baltimore County opened its first COVID-19 testing site at the Maryland Fairgrounds on Thursday.

It requires an appointment and prescription to be tested.

“There is a check point where they check their verifications,” Jay Ringgold, Director of Emergency Management of Baltimore County, said. “They have to have a doctors prescription to come here.”

The location will offer drive-thru testing twice a week.

“Right now we’re just working with the number of test kits that they have available,” Ringgold said.

At least 31 people in Baltimore County have died from the coronavirus. As Maryland’s third-largest county, it also has the third-largest number of cases in the state.

“Today is a limited, but important, first step,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

Providing testing has been a challenge in Baltimore County.

“I would have loved to have [one] up much sooner, but we just didn’t have the tests available,” Olszewski said.

The testing hours are 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. They hope to expand those hours, and days, once more tests become available.

Residents can call 410-887-3816 to get all the information they need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.