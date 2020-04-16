Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Anne Arundel County, graduation requirements are changing for seniors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board said seniors will need 3 1/2 fewer elective credits, but they’ll still meet state graduation requirements.
The county is also changing grading for the second semester for all of its students.
