CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Anne Arundel County, graduation requirements are changing for seniors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board said seniors will need 3 1/2 fewer elective credits, but they’ll still meet state graduation requirements.

The county is also changing grading for the second semester for all of its students.

