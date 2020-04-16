



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced the three in-person voting locations for the 7th Congressional District special election on April 28.

The locations are in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

All 7th district voters are urged to vote by mail if they are able to do so, mailing ballots to all eligible active voters in early April along with return envelopes and prepaid postage.

But if for some reason a voter cannot vote by mail, they can access one of these three voting centers:

For Baltimore City voters who live in the 7th Congressional District:

Edmondson High School

501 N. Athol Avenue

Baltimore 21229

For Baltimore County voters who live in the 7th Congressional District:

Martin’s West

6817 Dogwood Road

Windsor Mill 21244

For Howard County voters who live in the 7th Congressional District:

Howard County Fairgrounds

2210 Fairgrounds Road

West Friendship 21794

“I want to thank election officials in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County for moving swiftly to identify these locations,” said Linda H. Lamone, Administrator of State Elections. “These centers are being made available on April 28th for voters who are unable to vote by mail. We strongly encourage all other voters to vote safely and conveniently by mail.”

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your voter registration status here.

If you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check your registration.