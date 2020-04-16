



A Montgomery County Department of Transportation employee has died from COVID-19, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Thursday.

Michael Miller, who helped manage the Ride On bus fleet for the DOT, died on April 15.

“I’m very sorry to report the death of our first County employee due to COVID-19,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “The loss of a valued County employee is hard on everyone, especially during these difficult times.”

Miller was 60-years-old and a member of the MCDOT Transit Services Division based in the Silver Spring/Bethesda Depot.

He had worked for the county since 2011 and lived in Prince George’s County, a release from Montgomery County government said.

Miller had been out of work with illness symptoms since March 30, and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 7.

“Mike worked hard every day to make sure buses left the depot in good condition, and on time, to serve the residents of Montgomery County,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “All of his co-workers in the Silver Spring/Bethesda Depot and the Department of Transportation are mourning the loss of a great friend and colleague.”

Montgomery County operations have followed contact tracing protocols and increased cleaning measures and social distancing measures.

The depot was also isolated and cleaned. County flags were lowered to half-staff in Miller’s memory.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Donna, and their children.

