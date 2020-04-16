



There are now nearly 11,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 400 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Thursday morning.

According to the state health department, 10,784 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 392 people have died. More than 750 cases were added in just one day. There are also 67 probable deaths reported.

More than 48,000 have tested negative for the virus in the state and of the more than 2,450 hospitalized, 736 have been released from isolation.

There are now more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in children and teens in the state and a second person has died in their 20s.

The 21215 zip code in northwest Baltimore still has the highest number of cases with 231.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (1-5): 21215, 231 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20904, 184 cases, Montgomery

20706, 172 cases, Prince George's

20906, 172 cases, Montgomery

20902, 161 cases, Montgomery — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 16, 2020

Since Wednesday, the state has also been reporting probable deaths, which means the patients already passed away, but the state is awaiting test results to learn whether or not they were positive for COVID-19. Those are marked below with an *asterisk.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 20 (1)

Anne Arundel – 896 (29) *6

Baltimore City – 1,160 (31) *4

Baltimore County – 1,516 (31) *6

Calvert – 103 (1)

Caroline – 23

Carroll – 283 (21) *2

Cecil – 101 (2)

Charles – 327 (13)

Dorchester – 18 (1)

Frederick – 497 (22) *7

Garrett – 4

Harford – 161 *4

Howard – 451 (10) *1

Kent – 11 (1)

Montgomery – 2,133 (56) *14

Prince George’s – 2,722 (70) *10

Queen Anne’s – 19 (1)

St. Mary’s – 98 (1)

Somerset – 6

Talbot – 14 (1)

Washington – 109 (1)

Wicomico – 87 (1)

Worcester – 25

Residential data wasn’t available for 98 people who died and 13 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 86

10-19: 231

20-29: 1,162 (2)

30-39: 1,784 (6)

40-49: 1,951 (6)

50-59: 2,138 (23) *3

60-69: 1,602 (61) *9

70-79: 1,065 (77) *12

80+: 765 (123) *30

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 3,978 (153) *13

Asian: 239 (11) *1

Hispanic: 1,180 (15)

White: 2,535 (126) *39

Other: 376 (8) *1

Racial data is not available for 2,476 patients, 79 people who died and 13 probable deaths.

