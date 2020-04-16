CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A resident at Stella Maris in Timonium has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation.

It is important to note the facility believes this case is unrelated to the recent admission of four sick priests.

Those residents were admitted directly into an isolated unit which is separated from the rest of the building.

