BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmer’s Market & Bazaar was set to be open by now this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of plans.
Despite that, you can still shop at the market, just virtually.
Many of the farmers, food vendors, artists and Bazaar businesses are offering pickup or delivery options online. Click the links accordingly to see who is doing what.
They are also posting a recipe book for people to experiment with different meals as they’re staying at home. You can view it here.
