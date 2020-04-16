ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 21,500 Marylanders have enrolled in coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced Thursday.

Earlier in April, the deadlines were extended as a result of the coronavirus and the new tax filing deadline.

The coronavirus special enrollment period, which began a month ago and is set to run through June 15, has given 19,000 Maryland residents health coverage, 61 percent in Medicaid and the rest in private insurance.

The Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program, a partnership between the Office of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, has resulted in nearly 2,500 residents getting coverage. The extended deadline for this special enrollment period, now July 15, coincides with the new state income tax filing and payment deadline.

“It is good to see so many Marylanders taking the opportunity that is provided by our special enrollment periods to get coverage for themselves and their families, but many across the state still need health insurance,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

All residents have to do to enroll is share information on your state tax forms (502 and 502B) such as household size and income with the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange to see if you are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance.

When residents choose to check the box they will be mailed a letter to let them know if they are eligible or not.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.