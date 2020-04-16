



BGE is extending its moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment and is waiving new late payment fees through at least June 1, one month beyond the original date announced in March, as COVID-19 continues to impact customers.

“BGE recognizes many customers need to work from home and participate in online learning, making safe and reliable electricity even more critical than usual,” BGE said in a statement Thursday.

Customers whose electric service was disconnected before the moratorium on March 13 should contact BGE to have services restored.

“As this global health crisis continues to evolve, customers are relying on BGE more than ever before to provide the safe, reliable gas and electric service essential to powering their everyday lives and the life-saving services in their community,” said Carim Khouzami, CEO of BGE. “That’s why it’s extremely important for customers who are experiencing financial challenges to contact BGE as soon as possible to discuss their payment options, beyond the new June 1 moratorium extension. We are standing by to work with customers to ensure they have their energy needs met during this challenging time.”

Businesses and residents who have had their electric service disconnected should contact BGE at 800-685-0123 to begin the reconnection process.

BGE also offers payment options including flexible arrangements. They are offering “Budget Billing” which averages payments out over a twelve month period, and helps customers manage their monthly energy bill.

Visit BGE.com or BGE’s free mobile app to learn more about these programs.

