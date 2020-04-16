



A walk-up COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Annapolis, but will only accept patients with appointments.

It will open up on Monday, April 20.

“One of the keys to moving our City beyond this pandemic is testing and I have been pushing for more testing from day one,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We appreciate the County giving us the tools to bring testing into communities so that we can focus resources on the places that need it the most.”

The testing site will have a limited number of testes on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parole Health Center, at 1950 Drew St in Annapolis.

Patients who require COVID-19 testing must be symptomatic and have an appointment.

You can schedule a test by calling the Anne Arundel County Department of Health COVID-19 Health Line at 410-222-7256. Department of Health staff will screen callers and schedule appointments over the phone.

The county reminds residents that testing will be available to those who meet the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s testing criteria.

Insured patients will be asked to provide insurance information, but if you don’t have insurance you can be tested without charge.

“Having COVID-19 testing available in the City is a critical piece of our strategy to help Annapolis move beyond this pandemic,” said OEM Director Kevin Simmons.

Multiple Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program locations have been converted into drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, including locations in Columbia, White Oak, Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air, and Pimlico Race Track’s parking lot has been converted into a testing site as well.

