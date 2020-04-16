Comments
CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — A group of engineers at TechPort in St. Mary’s County are working on a way to sterilize personal protective equipment so that it can be used again.
The company is also making masks and face shields. They realized, however, that supply would eventually run out.
That is when they started sterilizing the equipment with heat. It is all based on research that shows many viruses die at 157 degrees after an hour.
They’ve already tested the device that can sterilize 7,000 masks at a time. Now, they are working to get FDA approval.
