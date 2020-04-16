



As the world shifts to more virtual spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, local libraries are staying as busy as ever.

Although the buildings may be closed, the Enoch Free Pratt Library System is still very much open for business.

“For us as a library system, it is in our nature to want to bring people together, so its really difficult when that’s the one thing you’re not supposed to do,” Meghan McCorkell, of Enoch Pratt Free Library, said.

“We know how much Baltimore relies on our libraries, and our job as a library is really to help the community,” McCorkell added.

And they’re doing just that by expanding online services.

“Right now, we have hundreds of library workers working from home, providing virtual programming, providing digital resources and finding different ways that customers can interact with us,” McCorkell said.

In just the past year, the library system launched a digital library card.

Once you register online, you’ll have instant access to all of the library’s online resources. From books to movies, and television programs, right at your fingertips.

In the past four weeks, the staff said e-card sign-ups have spiked by nearly 40 percent.

“Learning overall, never stops,” McCorkell said. “So we’re really trying to bring people together even though they can’t be together”

Librarians are not only live streaming reading programs for kids, but also providing services for adults, like job search assistance.

The staff said they’re constantly working to meet the needs of the community, regardless of whether their doors are closed or open.

“We’re in a really uncertain time, and we want to make sure that we’re here for the community,” McCorkell said.

Right now, the library is in the works discussing plans on how to offer the community free WI-FI.

They also said once some of these restrictions are lifted and its safe to do so, they’re hoping to start offering curbside books for pickup.

