



Destinee Macklin’s Harford County townhome doubles as a mask manufacturing mill.

“It doesn’t take a little bit of time to do each mask,” Macklin said.

But at her day job, she answers to a title- detective. Detective Macklin, Baltimore City Police.

In 2018, then a patrol officer, she was on a routine traffic stop when she was almost hit by a truck.

“I’ve learned so much from what happened to me. It’s almost like being reborn. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Macklin said.

She deals with debilitating pain, diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome. Her days in the police department are now numbered.

“I got spring-assisted scissors because my hands hurt,” Macklin said.

She picked up sewing from online videos.

“It’s just a little, teeny iron,” She said.

Her tools are tailored to manage her pain.

“I pace myself and try to make a goal of at least 30 to 35 a day,” Macklin said.

In high demand, now, as Maryland’s statewide face covering order takes effect Saturday morning. The same day Macklin was set to debut her fashion line, Devarcia, named after her father who was killed in an armed robbery when she was 11 years old.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“…and that’s not happening,” she said. “It was supposed to be New York meets DC fashion show.”

The seamstress has shifted her focus to masks.

“This is like, fun for me, because it’s the closest I get to designing clothes right now,” She said.

Her Thursday batch is packaged and addressed.

“We’ve got Milwaukee, we’ve got Utah, we’ve got New York,” She said.

With pain and fatigue taking it’s toll, the 30-year-old plans to retire from the department this summer.

“This was another opportunity as a police officer for the city to save people in my opinion. It’s one more chance that I get to be the officer I was taught to be,”