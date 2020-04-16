MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to ignite gas pumps at a Royal Farms in Middle River on Tuesday.
Police responded to the Royal Farms in the 12500 block of Eastern Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a disturbance.
They learned a man had left the gas station after refusing to pay for something. Shortly after, he returned and removed a fire estinguisher from a gas pump and discharged it in the parking lot.
He then grabbed the gas pump nozzles of multiple pumps and struck them against the sides of the pump terminals, and tried to ignite them while threatening to set the Royal Farms on fire.
Police found him nearby with the fire extinguisher.
Evan Wendell Hunt, 26, was arrested and is charged with attempted second degree arson, threat of arson and other various charges.
He’s being held without bail pending a bail hearing.