CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMTommy
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday it has developed resources and guidance to help Maryland’s behavioral health community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration said it is supporting the public behavioral health system and ensuring continued access to services, despite changes due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

BHA’s recent work includes:

  • Helping to expand and strengthen telehealth and telephonic options
  • Offering providers transition guidance to move from live to virtual service so they can stay open and connected to patients
  • Using unspent grant funds to assist with Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers
  • Supporting federal decisions to relax take-home medication requirements for stable patients in order to reduce foot traffic in treatment programs
  • Extending renewal deadlines for certificates and licenses

BHA said it is also posting social media messages on mental health, substance use disorder and problem gambling to connect people to needed resources.

For COVID-19 guidance specific to behavioral health professionals, click here.

For information and resources regarding COVID-19, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply