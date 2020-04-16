Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday it has developed resources and guidance to help Maryland’s behavioral health community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday it has developed resources and guidance to help Maryland’s behavioral health community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration said it is supporting the public behavioral health system and ensuring continued access to services, despite changes due to the state’s stay-at-home order.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
BHA’s recent work includes:
- Helping to expand and strengthen telehealth and telephonic options
- Offering providers transition guidance to move from live to virtual service so they can stay open and connected to patients
- Using unspent grant funds to assist with Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers
- Supporting federal decisions to relax take-home medication requirements for stable patients in order to reduce foot traffic in treatment programs
- Extending renewal deadlines for certificates and licenses
BHA said it is also posting social media messages on mental health, substance use disorder and problem gambling to connect people to needed resources.
For COVID-19 guidance specific to behavioral health professionals, click here.
For information and resources regarding COVID-19, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.