BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A freeze watch has been issued for parts of the state overnight Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, a freeze watch was issued from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday in Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties. The freeze watch is also along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected with lows in the 30s. The frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and cause water main breaks.
Residents should bring tender plants inside.
WJZ Meteorologist and Anchor Tim Williams said the weather is definitely unusual for April. He said the weather this week is more what we’d see in March.
“Normally by April the temperatures are in the 60s and we’re worried about pollen, grass and trees blooming,” Williams said.
Highs are around 65 and lows are around 45, he added.
