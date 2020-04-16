CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank announced Thursday it has approved Payroll Protection Program loans for 6,660 businesses in Greater Baltimore, totaling more than $1.3 billion.

The money is meant to help businesses in the Baltimore area keep employees on their payrolls during the COVID-19 outbreak.

M&T Bank said it has funded PPP loan applications for 27,711 businesses in its mid-Atlantic and Northeast footprint, totaling more than $6.4 billion.

The bank, the second-largest in Greater Baltimore, said it has processed more than 96 percent of the eligible applications it received throughout the footprint.

M&T Bank received about 30,000 applications, though not all were eligible. By comparison, M&T processed about 1,500 Small Business Administration loans last year.

The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:

  • The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made
  • Employee and compensation levels are maintained

