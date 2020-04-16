BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is among the first active NFL players to make public that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Allen said his symptoms were light and he’s feeling well now. This comes three weeks after his positive test.
News of infection can be alarming for other players in the league, like Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr.
Brown remains in isolation at his home in Oklahoma, doing his offseason workouts away from others.
On a video conference Thursday, he addressed concerns about getting back to contact football, knowing the risks of a contagious virus.
“I don’t think the NFL and the Ravens organization is going to put us in a bad position,” Brown said. “If things aren’t ready, I don’t think it’s going to be forced. I don’t think you can force it with this disease being so deadly.”
