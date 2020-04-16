BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been furloughed, laid off or just looking for a job during the coronavirus pandemic, the Baltimore mayor’s Office of Employment Development has a growing list of businesses hiring in the city.
New jobs on the list this week include positions at Vicinity Energy, LLC, Double Envelope, Baltimore Corps and more.
Among the other businesses hiring: Allied Universal, Amazon, American Asphalt, BGreens, Brightview Senior Living, Commercial Construction, FedEx, Futurecare, Garda Security, Giant Foods, H&S Bakery, Jewish Community Centers, Medifast, MedStar Health, Randstand/University Medical Systems, Safeway, Shoprite, TEMCO, University of Maryland Medical Center and Wegmans.
Find the job openings here.
Other national retailers are also hiring, you can find that list here.
HELPFUL LINKS:
- How To File For Unemployment In Maryland
- Here’s A New Email To Get Your Unemployment Questions Answered In Maryland
- Coronavirus Pandemic Leave You Unemployed? Here’s How Marylanders Can Get Help
- Pratt Library Offering Online Job Search Help, Tutoring While Buildings Remain Closed
- While Some Businesses Are Closing, Others Need More Workers
- Amazon, Walmart Among Companies Hiring Temporary Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Looking For A Job? Here Are Some Baltimore Businesses Hiring Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.