BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been furloughed, laid off or just looking for a job during the coronavirus pandemic, the Baltimore mayor’s Office of Employment Development has a growing list of businesses hiring in the city.

New jobs on the list this week include positions at Vicinity Energy, LLC, Double Envelope, Baltimore Corps and more.

Among the other businesses hiring: Allied Universal, Amazon, American Asphalt, BGreens, Brightview Senior Living, Commercial Construction, FedEx, Futurecare, Garda Security, Giant Foods, H&S Bakery, Jewish Community Centers, Medifast, MedStar Health, Randstand/University Medical Systems, Safeway, Shoprite, TEMCO, University of Maryland Medical Center and Wegmans.

Find the job openings here.

Other national retailers are also hiring, you can find that list here. 

HELPFUL LINKS: 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

