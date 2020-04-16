



A 26-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested in an alleged armed robbery spree of delivery drivers near his home, police say.

According to Anne Arundel County police, there were at least four incidents starting in December allegedly linked to Anthony Ronald Stoddard Jr. All of the robberies occurred just a block away from where Stoddard lives.

The first robbery was reported on Dec. 5, 2019 around 7 p.m. A delivery driver from China Spring Carry-Out said he was delivering food in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place when he was approached by an unknown man in all black pointing a long firearm at him. The suspect demanded the man put the food on the ground and then stole the food valued at just over $31.

The next reported incident wasn’t until March 16 around 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to Ocean Restaurant for a reported robbery. Again, police say another delivery driver said he took food to the 6400 block of Washington Square when he was also approached by an unknown man with what looked like a shotgun and demanded the driver put the food on the ground. He complied and the suspect ran off with $36 worth of food and $300 cash.

Then just days later on March 22 around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to Heritage Hills for a reported robbery. Another delivery driver said he was taking food to a home in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place when an unknown man in a hoodie pointing a long gun at home and demanded the driver drop his money to the ground. This time the suspect fled with $100.

Finally on March 28 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Easy Moon Bistro & Sushi for a reported robbery. Another delivery driver told police he was taking food to the 6400 block of Jefferson Place, but when he got there, the residents said they didn’t order the food. As he returned to his car, an unknown man approached him and pointed a long gun at his head. The victim was able to flee before anything was stolen.

On Wednesday, April 15, police identified Stoddard, who lives in the 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, as a suspect. He was charged in all four robberies.

On Thursday morning, detectives searched Stoddard’s residence and recovered six long guns, including one that was sawed off and shorter than the legal limit.