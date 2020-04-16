WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Snow fell in Western Maryland overnight as temperatures dropped into the 30s.
The Maryland State Highway Administration shared photos of the snow on their Facebook page.
The cold weather will continue Thursday night. A freeze watch was also issued for parts of the state early Friday morning.
The weather has been all over the place this week in Maryland, starting with some severe weather and rain, then sunny and warm, before the temperatures dropped again. There were also two reported tornadoes in Carroll and Caroline counties.
WJZ Meteorologist and Anchor Tim Williams said the weather is definitely unusual for April. He said the weather this week is more what we’d see in March.
“Normally by April the temperatures are in the 60s and we’re worried about pollen, grass and trees blooming,” Williams said.
Highs in April are around 65 and lows are around 45, he added.
