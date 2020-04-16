CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Here in Maryland, more than 730 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been released from the hospital.

The University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson discharged one of its first patients who has beaten the coronavirus.

The team shared video as the hospital staff wheeled the patient through the halls.

Doctors, nurses and other staff members cheered as the patient was released.

The President said his team is working around the clock to treat coronavirus patients.

