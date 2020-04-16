Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — As we know, masks and hand sanitizer have been in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
So much so that people and businesses have turned to making it- the latest being a University of Maryland Professor and his students who are creating what they are calling “Terp Sanitizer.”
The professor and his graduate students are using their chemical smarts to make this sanitizer.
So far, they have delivered hundreds of bottles to local fire and police departments.
Other bottles are going to essential University of Maryland staff and any students who are still on campus.
