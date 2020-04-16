Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather has been all over the place this week in Maryland, starting with some severe weather and rain, then sunny and warm, before the temperatures dropped again.
Snow was reported in Western Maryland overnight Thursday. There were also two reported tornadoes in Carroll and Caroline counties on Monday during the severe storms.
The week will end with a freeze watch early Friday and then some rain into the weekend.
WJZ Meteorologist and Anchor Tim Williams said the weather is definitely unusual for April. He said the weather this week is more what we’d see in March.
“Normally by April the temperatures are in the 60s and we’re worried about pollen, grass and trees blooming,” Williams said.
Highs in April are around 65 and lows are around 45, he added.
He called the weather this week “wacky.”
