BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is encouraging Marylanders to complete the 2020 Census questionnaire to ensure an accurate count of the state’s population.

As of this week, the national response rate to the 2020 Census was 49.1 percent. Maryland was 52 percent, tied for 15th highest in the country.

Of the counties in Maryland, Howard County had the highest participation rate at 62.7 percent, with Worcester the lowest at 23.8 percent.

Frosh issued the following statement in a news release.

“Every Marylander can play an important role in making sure Maryland gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census is one of our most important civic duties, helping to determine funding for critical services ​in our communities. ​ The Census results also determine our congressional representation, and are used to draw the boundary lines for congressional, state legislative, and local political districts.”

Every Maryland household was sent by mail an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in March. Using that information, Marylanders can fill out the Census questionnaire online.

If you did not receive an invitation in the mail, you can still complete the questionnaire online at http://www.my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Paper Census questionnaires will also be mailed out this month.

The Census can be completed online or by phone in 13 different languages.

In addition, bilingual invitations and paper questionnaires (in English and Spanish) will be sent to select areas of the country.