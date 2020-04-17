BREAKINGCoronavirus Latest: Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed Through May 15
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue efforts are underway for a person trapped in a 10-foot-deep trench in Baltimore County, officials said Friday evening.

The scene is in the 1800 block of Pot Spring Road in Lutherville-Timonium, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Multiple special teams, including hazardous materials and confined space rescue teams, have been called to the scene.

The victim reportedly has serious injuries.

Officials said the victim was taking out the trash when he fell into the trench. He reportedly works at a nearby office building.

