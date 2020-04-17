LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue efforts are underway for a person trapped in a 10-foot-deep trench in Baltimore County, officials said Friday evening.
The scene is in the 1800 block of Pot Spring Road in Lutherville-Timonium, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Multiple special teams, including hazardous materials and confined space rescue teams, have been called to the scene.
UPDATE TRENCH RESCUE #LuthervilleTimonium | rescue efforts continue for a subject trapped in an apprx 10' deep trench | numerous rescue teams are operating to safely extricate the subject | Serious injuries have been reported. DT1613 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 17, 2020
The victim reportedly has serious injuries.
Officials said the victim was taking out the trash when he fell into the trench. He reportedly works at a nearby office building.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.