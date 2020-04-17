CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NAACP in Baltimore has started a new campaign called #StayHomeBaltimore to inform people about the dangers of COVID-19.

The NAACP is driving a sound truck through city streets telling residents to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said this week the city is trying to dispel rumors that African Americans are immune to COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren captured video of the sound truck driving through east Baltimore on Thursday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

