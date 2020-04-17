BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NAACP in Baltimore has started a new campaign called #StayHomeBaltimore to inform people about the dangers of COVID-19.
The NAACP is driving a sound truck through city streets telling residents to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
#STAYHOMEBALTIMORE The NAACP’s new campaign in Baltimore to inform people about the dangers of #coronavirus. The health commissioner said this week the city is trying to dispel rumors that African Americans are immune. We saw the sound truck rolling around East Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/YnP7xQL46h
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 16, 2020
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said this week the city is trying to dispel rumors that African Americans are immune to COVID-19.
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren captured video of the sound truck driving through east Baltimore on Thursday.
